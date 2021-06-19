Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Oracle has a one year low of $52.98 and a one year high of $85.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

