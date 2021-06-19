Orbital Energy Group’s (OEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orbital Energy Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

Shares of OEG stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Orbital Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $236.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 90.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $768,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 62,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.