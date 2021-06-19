Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Lifted to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) to an add rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

OGN stock opened at GBX 3.31 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Origin Enterprises has a 52-week low of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.16 million and a PE ratio of 17.99.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

