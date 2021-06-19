Origin Sport Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.02 million and $100,675.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00040503 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

