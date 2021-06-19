OriginTrail Achieves Market Cap of $99.85 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $99.85 million and $655,633.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00059672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00737508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083729 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,853,103 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

