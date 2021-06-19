Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oscar Health stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.86. 2,871,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,357. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

