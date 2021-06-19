OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (FRA:OSR) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €52.40 ($61.65) and last traded at €52.40 ($61.65). Approximately 99,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.30 ($61.53).

Separately, Independent Research set a €52.30 ($61.53) target price on OSRAM Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. OSRAM Licht presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.10 ($53.06).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €52.41.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

