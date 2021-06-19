Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $29.13. 161,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,971,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

