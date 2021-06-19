Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.86 million.Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.150-2.350 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,949.60 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

