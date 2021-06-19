Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Reaches $95.83 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $95.83 million and $352,305.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,802 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

