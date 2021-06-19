OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Short Interest Update

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OZMLF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32. OZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZMLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of OZ Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of OZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of ParÃ¡ in the northern region of Brazil.

