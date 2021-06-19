Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 4,700 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAH stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.57.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 over the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

