Pacific Global Investment Management CO Raises Stock Position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO owned 0.10% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 76.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

CVLG opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

