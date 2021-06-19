Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. 47,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,797. The stock has a market cap of $184.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

