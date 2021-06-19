PAID Network (PAID) Market Cap Achieves $49.41 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $49.41 million and $1.34 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00138647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00179869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,730.74 or 1.00163893 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002863 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

