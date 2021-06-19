Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 43,530 Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Kadmon worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KDMN. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

