Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 694 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,480,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $147,713,000. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.14. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

