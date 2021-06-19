Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $483,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.81 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.