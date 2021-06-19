Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,701 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.