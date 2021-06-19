Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.46.

PGRE opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.48. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

