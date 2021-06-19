Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRMRF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $14.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upgraded Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 3.84. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

