Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 9.5%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 114,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,076,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $738.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,485 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

