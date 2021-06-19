PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Tops One Day Volume of $738,941.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000898 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $69.39 million and approximately $738,941.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.47 or 0.00723646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00043554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00083258 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 676,006,090 coins and its circulating supply is 213,756,387 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

