Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 350.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,390.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 668,137 shares valued at $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

