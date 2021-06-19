Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Perrigo worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

