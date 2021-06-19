Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSMMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.57. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

