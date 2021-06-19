Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 172.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,980 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $38.81. 37,775,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,332,607. The firm has a market cap of $217.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

