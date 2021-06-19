PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.