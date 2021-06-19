PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $3.75 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

