Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Up 20.2% in May

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.77. 3,065,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

