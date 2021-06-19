Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0061 on Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $3,155.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.04 or 0.00438290 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017516 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.33 or 0.01072607 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,665,299 coins and its circulating supply is 428,404,863 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

