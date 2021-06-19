Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 1,240 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $103.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

