Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWL opened at $25.99 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

