Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Lincoln National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Lincoln National stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

