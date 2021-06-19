Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 787,136 shares of company stock valued at $54,309,556. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $74.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

