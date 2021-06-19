Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $953.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.63. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,441,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

