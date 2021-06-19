Piper Sandler Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 105,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

