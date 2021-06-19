Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to announce sales of $120.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.49 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $533.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Macquarie lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 208.4% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 154.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 812,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,990 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

