PlayGame (PXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $423,638.35

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, PlayGame has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $423,638.35 and $7,623.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00059672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00737508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00043436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00083729 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

