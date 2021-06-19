(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

(PLZ.TO) (TSE:PLZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

(PLZ.TO) has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for (PLZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PLZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.