Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $825.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 822 ($10.74), with a volume of 192578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 809 ($10.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of £810.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 779.76.

In other Polar Capital news, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total value of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,364 shares of company stock valued at $545,400,708.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.