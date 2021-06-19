Populous (PPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $87.89 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00004599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00742420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

