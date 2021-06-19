Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.43.

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$15.20 and a 52 week high of C$49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.26. The stock has a market cap of C$611.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -4.8700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

