Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.30. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 49,405 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $21,272,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,108,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,157 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after acquiring an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

