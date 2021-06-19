Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,672 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

YNDX stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20. Yandex has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.