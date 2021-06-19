Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,032. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

