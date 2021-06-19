Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $15,520,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $20.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

