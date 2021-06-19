Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,922. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $67.37 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

