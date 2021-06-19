Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 200.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 413,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

NYSE:T traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,706,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,924,230. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

