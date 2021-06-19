Principal Street Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,277 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.27. 5,239,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,664. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $99.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

