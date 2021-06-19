Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases 181,813 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 190.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,813 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,095,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,339,188. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.